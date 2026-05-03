Priyanka Chopra skipping Met Gala 2026? Find out what might be keeping the actor preoccupied | Report

Known for her bold, headline-making fashion statements at the Met Gala, fans have come to expect Priyanka Chopra’s striking presence at the grand celebration of style held every first Monday of May. However, several reports indicate that the actor will skip this year’s edition due to prior work commitments. Priyanka Chopra at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2026. (AFP)

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A consistent global face at the Met Gala, PeeCee has delivered a series of unforgettable, avant-garde ensembles that audiences eagerly anticipate each year. This time, however, fans may have to brace for disappointment, as the actor is reportedly tied up with shooting for a new film in Antarctica, keeping her away from fashion’s biggest night.

Why will Priyanka Chopra skip the Met Gala? Despite swirling speculation over the past few days about her attendance, fresh reports suggest that Priyanka will, in fact, skip this year’s Met Gala. The event is scheduled to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. However, her packed work calendar appears to have other plans, making it difficult for her to attend fashion’s grandest showcase this year.

According to a recent feature in British Vogue, PeeCee is likely to be occupied with filming Varanasi, her upcoming project, which is reportedly set against the striking backdrop of the South Pole. The feature suggests that despite the buzz and anticipation surrounding the Met Gala, Priyanka may remain tied up with work commitments – shooting the film in Antarctica – during the first Monday of May.

In the feature, while reflecting on this year’s Met Gala theme, Fashion is Art, Priyanka spoke about its expansive and open-ended nature. She said, “I mean… What? You can do anything with that! And, honestly, being a spectator can be just as fun.” Her candid remark about enjoying the event as a spectator this year further fuels speculation that she may choose to skip attending altogether.

About Varanasi Varanasi marks SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated Telugu-language follow-up to the blockbuster RRR. Mounted on a staggering budget of $150 million, the film is being touted as the most expensive Indian production to date. When the first look of Chopra from the project surfaced back in November, it sent the internet into a frenzy, nearly breaking it with the sheer buzz and anticipation.