Priyanka Chopra's stylish sheer dress steals the show at Citadel 2 creator screening | PICS

Priyanka Chopra stepped out last night for a special advance screening of the new season of Citadel at AGBO Studios in Los Angeles, California. Stanley Tucci, who stars in the recently released The Devil Wears Prada 2, and Ashleigh Cummings were also present at the occasion. Priyanka Chopra attends Citadel screening.

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On May 2, the pictures from the occasion were shared on social media. While Ashley wore an all-black look, Stanley looked sharp in a beige tuxedo with a light blue shirt and a patterned tie. However, it was Priyanka who stole the show with her stylish sheer ensemble. Let's decode her outfit.