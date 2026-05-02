Best Met Gala outfits from 2021 to 2025: Blake Lively's Statue of Liberty nod to Zendaya's one-of-a-kind look

The biggest night of fashion, the Met Gala 2026, will be taking place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Fifth Avenue, New York. This year, it will be celebrating “Costume Art,” the new exhibition of the Costume Institute. Blake Lively and Zendaya at the 2022 and 2024 Met Gala events, respectively. (@themetgalaofficial/Instagram) Also Read | Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and others walk the red carpet in India; know the theme Co-hosted by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, the exhibition will celebrate the centrality of the dressed body, featuring clothing and artworks from a majority of the museum’s 19 collecting areas. The dress code is “Fashion is Art.” Before we get a glimpse of our favourite celebrities from around the globe dazzling us on the red carpet, here is a look at some of the iconic fits from the Met Gala between 2021 and 2025, along with the themes and memorable moments. Be prepared for an evening of showmanship and extravagance. Met Gala 2021: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Met Gala 2021 was a celebration of all things American, with celebrities pulling off the star-spangled style in all sorts of ways: from blingy and eye-catching to subtle nods with discreet Americana motifs. In theme with the dress code, Zoë Kravitz wore an iconic Saint Laurent gown made of sheer metal mesh on the red carpet, and paired it with a matching thong. The dress speaks volumes about the American spirit of freedom. Met Gala 2022: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

The 2022 event was truly a trip down memory lane, as the night was in celebration of the anonymous and unsung heroes of US design. Celebrities brought back the classics as they followed the Gilded Glamour, White Tie dress code. And arguably, no one understood the assignment better than Blake Lively. She appeared on the steps of the gala wearing a shimmering rose gold gown with an extravagant bow by Versace, which later revealed a teal skirt that represented the oxidation of the Statue of Liberty. Met Gala 2023: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty

Met Gala 2023 commemorated the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who changed the fashion game over the decades while leading houses such as Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and more. Kristen Stewart was in tune with the night’s theme as she arrived dressed by Chanel. The outfit that captured both classic and contemporary vibes comprised a cropped white dinner jacket with a black lapel, a cropped white shirt, a short black tie, black trousers, white socks and cute loafers. She also accessorised with a sleek black belt. Met Gala 2024: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion

The 2024 Met Gala showcased one-of-a-kind fashions of the past. One of the co-hosts of the evening, Zendaya, was among those who shone brightest in the sea of stars. She appeared on the red carpet in a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano, featuring a deep blue-and-green peacock-esque gown festooned with metallic birds, berries and vines and topped with a towering feather headpiece tucked into a hand-painted forest-green beret by milliner Stephen Jones. Later in the evening, she changed into a black taffeta spring/summer 1996 Givenchy by Galliano gown sourced from the Beverly Hills vintage clothing store Lily et Cie. Both spoke volumes about the evening’s dress code, The Garden of Time. Met Gala 2025: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style