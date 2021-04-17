Priyanka Chopra wishes ‘beautiful inside out’ Lara Dutta on birthday, Dia Mirza sends love

As Lara Dutta turned 43 on Friday, she got a sweet birthday wish from Priyanka Chopra. The two competed with each other in the Miss India 2000 pageant. Later that year, Lara went on to win the Miss Universe title, while Priyanka was crowned Miss World.

Sharing a throwback photo with Lara on Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote, “Happy birthday @larabhupathi. You are soooo beautiful inside out.” She also added heart stickers.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Lara, on Friday night, shared a glimpse of her intimate birthday celebrations on Instagram. She was seen holding a piece of cake, as she hugged daughter Saira. Her husband Mahesh Bhupathi stood behind them.

Thanking everyone for the wishes and love, Lara wrote in her caption, “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!! Overwhelmed by all the wishes, blessings, prayers, gifts and good vibes that I have received from everyone today!! May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! God bless.”

Dia Mirza dropped heart emojis on the post. She also competed with Lara and Priyanka in the Miss India 2000 pageant and was the second runner-up. She went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific title later that year.

Talking about her birthday plans, Lara had told Hindustan Times, “I am not a huge big party kind of person. So, it doesn’t really make much of a difference to me. I’m still spending my birthday with exactly the same people I would be spending my birthday if we weren’t in a pandemic.”

After winning Miss Universe 2000, Lara made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Andaaz, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. She has starred in films such as No Entry, Partner, Housefull and Don 2. She will be seen next in the espionage thriller Bellbottom with Akshay.