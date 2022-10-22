Katrina Kaif reveals learning Kathak with Priyanka Chopra, recalls guruji's reaction to her dance: ‘Koi nahi beta’

Katrina Kaif took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the time when she and actor Priyanka Chopra learned Kathak lessons from the same guruji (dance teacher). In a new interview, Katrina recalled how Priyanka Chopra 'was fire' and danced beautifully with accurate steps. Katrina said that she was shy and would do a few steps. While guruji was wowed by Priyanka's dance, he would tell Katrina 'it's okay'. Calling Priyanka amazing, Katrina said that they always crossed paths in the 'rough moments' of their lives. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif recalls being told she couldn't dance: 'They were just stating the very obvious fact')

Katrina and Priyanka will be seen together for the first time on screen in Jee Le Zaraa, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Alia Bhatt and reportedly Ishaan Khatter. It has been written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Katrina said that the film 'is penciled in for later part of next year'.

In an interview with Film Companion, Katrina said, "Both Alia and Priyanka are actually really good friends of mine and I consider them very good friends. PC and me, we go back from the days where we were learning Kathak at guruji's. I'll tell you what happened. So, PC was just a little more senior than me. So you know you come in the class, you tie your ghungroos (metallic bells strung together on the ankle) and you stand in the corner and guruji one by one calls you up to dance in the centre. Everyone stands around in a small room in the corner. No AC, just the fan, just a simple salwar kameez. Priyanka used to get up, was fire (enacting how Priyanka danced) and guruji would be like 'wah, wah, wah (wow). And Katrina'."

"I would come like this (shyly nodding her head) 'okay'. Just about (doing a few steps and widening her eyes). Guruji would be like 'chal, koi nahi beta (it's okay, child). Next'. This used to literally happen. She was one year ahead of me. Priyanka is all fire, right? She's out there. I used to look at that time. I think when it started I was 17 or just about 18 and I'd be like, 'One day I too would dance like that'. She is amazing and although we're not in touch every day the kind of rough moments or the low moments in each other's lives, somehow we have always kind of crossed paths at those moments. It's always kind of helped me in those points," she added.

Katrina will next be seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is slated to release on November 4. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

Fans will see Priyanka in It's All Coming Back To Me. She will also feature in the series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. It will release on Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

