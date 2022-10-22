Katrina Kaif recalls being told she couldn't dance: 'They were just stating the very obvious fact'

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed that she was once told she couldn't dance adding that the people were 'just stating the very obvious fact'. In a new interview, Katrina also spoke about how choreographer Farah Khan would remind her to keep her 'hands and lines clean'. She said that choreographer Bosco Martis was the first person to explain her about her dance. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button' after wedding, she says: 'He's a very unusual person')

Over the years, Katrina has featured in many hit songs including Kamli (Dhoom 3), Chikni Chameli (Agneepath), Sheila Ki Jawani (Tees Maar Khan), Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), Mashallah (Ek Tha Tiger), Afghan Jalebi (Phantom), Ishq Shava (Jab Tak Hai Jaan) and Zara Zara Touch Me (Race).

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said, "Honestly, I could not dance. It’s not that, 'Oh they said that about me. Hmmm'. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before. This is me in the beginning (flailing her arms) hands everywhere."

Katrina recalled, “Bosco was the first person to… I don’t why or what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have to work on. So once I felt the confidence that I am a good dancer, I just had to figure out the way and then everything changed for me."

Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Jaaved Jaaferi, Vivan Bhatena, Niharica Raizada, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Kumud Mishra. In the film, Katrina was also part of the song Tip Tip along with Akshay.

Fans will see Katrina next in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is slated to release on November 4.

Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be part of Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

