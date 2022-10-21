Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal calls her 'my panic button' after wedding, she says: 'He's a very unusual person'

Actor Katrina Kaif has revealed what her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal calls her after their wedding. In a new interview, Katrina also said that the first photo of her and Vicky that exists is their wedding picture. When asked what changed after marriage, Katrina laughed and said ‘my address’. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal also fasted for her on their first Karwa Chauth)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends. The couple recently celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and held fast for each other.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Katrina said, "It's been amazing. What was really special about it is like our first photo of us that exists together is the shaadi (wedding) photo. It was special because it was unexpected, it was unexpected for me. It was a romance which came out of nowhere and completely out of the blue. I didn't even know who this person was a few months before I met him. It was really special."

Talking about Vicky, Katrina said, "He's just a very unusual person, he's a very special person. I think he's got so many wonderful qualities about him which are so right for me. You know what he calls me? (Laughs) My panic button. Because I panic all the time, I'm all panicky. Before anything bad happens I will preempt and panic. I'm a minor panic button. So I think a lot then I'm doing this (moves her hand). I'm like what if, what if and he's like 'Calm down panic button'. We are very balancing. I don't know if I balance him but he balances me."

Fans will see Katrina in Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, slated to release on November 4. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from this, Katrina will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline. She also has been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film Sardar Udham. He will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has Dharma Productions' next comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in his pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON