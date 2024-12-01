Priyanka Chopra's brother is ‘collateral damage’ of her success, says mom Madhu Chopra: I see him struggling every day

Priyanka Chopra's journey into stardom began at an early age, right after she won Miss India in 2000. She went on to become a successful actor. The actor's mother, Madhu Chopra, opened up about the journey of their family over all these years in a new interview with Rodrigo Canelas for his Something Bigger Talk Show podcast. Madhu said that it was Siddharth who became the ‘collateral damage’ to her sister's success. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reveals why actor was in tears when she signed her first film) Priyanka Chopra with her brother Siddharth Chopra in London.

What Madhu said

During the interview, Madhu was asked what was the hardest decision she had made with all the success that Priyanka received. She said, “Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka’s success, because dad was working, I was with Priyanka, he just grew up on his own and he was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me. I think about it.”

‘I see him struggling everyday’

She went on to add, "I see him struggling every day and I feel that, ‘Okay God has blessed you, so just count your blessings, one by one and it will surprise you what the Lord has done’. I count my blessings every day. Gratitude. I have two great kids, who love me, care for me.”

Earlier this year, Siddharth Chopra announced his engagement to Neelam Upadhyaya. Their roka ceremony was held in April, and Priyanka attended it. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar. They got engaged in 2019, with Priyanka also attending their roka ceremony. The duo was set to get married in the last week of April 2019. But the couple separated. Ishita tied the knot in 2021.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the second season of Citadel. She will be seen next in Idris Elba, John Cena's action-comedy Heads of State.