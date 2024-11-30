Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reveals why actor was in tears when she signed her first film

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well known faces in Hindi cinema, having established herself as a leading actor in the industry after working for two decades. The actor won the title of Miss World in 2000, and that is where her journey began. In a recent interview with Rodrigo Canelas for his Something Bigger Talk Show podcast, the actor's mother Madhu Chopra revealed that the actor wept while signing her first film reluctantly. She wanted to continue with her studies and was not interested in becoming an actor. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra regrets sending her to boarding school when she was 7: ‘I still cry over it’) Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra.(Instagram)

What Madhu said

During the chat, Madhu said, "There were a lot of people coming to sign films with her. But, she didn’t want to, because she wanted to study. She was a brilliant and intelligent girl. Her objective was something else. This just happened. She wanted to study science subjects, become a criminal psychologist or an aeronautical engineer. She had all those plans in her head, but destiny had other plans. So, the first film she signed, there were big blobs of tears on that contract.”

‘I had to put the pressure on her’

She went on to add, "I said just do it once during the summer, and if you don’t like it, go back to doing whatever you want. Studies don’t go anywhere. It’s an opportunity, see if you like it, no one is forcing you. I had to put the pressure on her. When she did it, she kind of liked it. But she went back to college, more offers came, and then that’s history.”

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan opposite Vijay. Her first Hindi movie was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

Priyanka transitioned her career in Hollywood. She is married to Nick Jonas. Next, she will be seen in Idris Elba, John Cena's action-comedy Heads of State. The actor will also feature in the American swashbuckler action drama titled The Bluff. She has just wrapped up shooting for the second season of Citadel.