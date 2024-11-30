Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra regrets sending her to boarding school when she was 7: ‘I still cry over it’

Madhu Chopra introspects

During a conversation, Madhu recalled her decision to send her daughter Priyanka to boarding school when she was seven. She said, “I don’t know, was I a mean mother? I still regret it. I still cry over it. It was very hard for me, too...But the thing was, every Saturday, I would leave my work and take a train and come to visit her every Saturday. That was becoming disruptive for her because she was not able to adjust to her boarding school. Saturday, she would wait for me to arrive, and then on Sunday, I would stay with her. And all week, the teacher told me, ‘Stop coming. You can’t come’”.

Reflecting, Madhu shared that her decision is filled with both regret and pride. She said, “So that is one regretful decision, but Priyanka turned out alright. She landed on her feet."

About Priyanka

Priyanka shares a very close bond with her mother, Madhu, who has been with her daughter through all her lows and highs. Her mother often accompanies her to her shoots. Priyanka made her acting debut with the Tamil courtroom drama Thamizhan opposite Vijay. Her first Hindi movie was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

At the moment, she is busy navigating her career in Hollywood. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas. Next, she will be seen in Idris Elba, John Cena's action-comedy Heads of State. The actor will also feature in the American swashbuckler action drama titled The Bluff. She has just wrapped up shooting for the second season of Citadel.