Bryan Adams calls meeting Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage ‘a standout memory’ from India visit

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Nov 29, 2024 06:42 PM IST

Bryan Adams is bringing So Happy It Hurts world tour to India next month. He will kickstart the tour with a performance in Shillong on December 10.

Singer Bryan Adams is gearing up to embark on his musical tour in India, and he can't wait to create new experiences in the country. Reflecting on his previous visits, Bryan fondly recalled the special memories he made, including a chance encounter with Priyanka Chopra backstage. Also read: Bryan Adams to go green in India: Vegetarian-only Tour with personal chef and guide

This will mark Bryan Adam’s sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018.
The precious Indian memories

In an interview with India Today, Bryan spoke about his time in India and the moments that are still close to his heart. He also cherished the simple pleasures, like savouring a humble meal of dal-chawal.

“Meeting Priyanka Chopra and the Kapoor family backstage is a standout memory. We had a wonderful conversation about music and life. And yes, I did indulge in Indian food - I absolutely love daal,” he said.

Bryan added, “I’ve had fascinating conversations with Punjabi rappers and admire Pritam’s work. The idea of blending rock with Indian music excites me - it’s a fusion that has immense potential”.

Talking about his So Happy It Hurts tour in India, the Canadian singer shared that he has tailored the setlist to match the energy of each city, “making every performance fresh and aligning it with the audience's vibe”. Bryan mentioned that it is incredible to see concert culture in India grow with “more diverse and enthusiastic crowd coming together for music”.

Bryan’s India tour

Bryan Adams is bringing So Happy It Hurts world tour to India next month. He will perform in Shillong on December 10. The five-city tour will include stops in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14). His tour will end in Hyderabad on December 16. He is known for songs such as Summer Of ‘69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, and 18 Till I Die.

He is expected to arrive in India a few days prior to the tour for a “comprehensive technical rehearsal”.

“He will be accompanied by a dedicated team of 50 crew members. A charter plane will be used solely for the transportation of his equipment which weighs more than 10,000 kgs,” shared a source, adding that beyond the music, the Canadian singer is looking forward to immersing himself in “Indian culture and heritage”.

