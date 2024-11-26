Bryan Adams to go green in India: Vegetarian-only Tour with personal chef and guide

Grammy-award-winning singer Bryan Adams is all set to bring his So Happy It Hurts world tour to the country, and preparations are already underway. In an exclusive scoop, we have got to know that the singer is planning to immerse himself in Indian culture during his visit. But that's not all - Bryan Adams is also taking a holistic approach to his tour. Also read: Bryan Adams on India visit: I would love to explore Bollywood, I follow Punjabi music We've been told that Bryan Adams will be staying in places that offer in-built yoga experiences.

We've been told that the singer will be staying in places that offer in-built yoga experiences, allowing him to maintain his wellness routine while on the road. And the entire tour is said to be vegetarian-only.

A vegetarian-only tour

We have learnt from credible sources that special arrangements are being made for the singer.

“In line with his dedication to environmental responsibility, Bryan Adams’ India Tour will be a plastic-free and environmentally friendly event with maximum usage of biodegradable products,” says the source, adding, “Backstage catering will prioritise locally sourced, organic and homemade vegetarian food, eliminating the use of processed or packaged items”.

It is a well-known fact that Bryan is an advocate for a compassionate lifestyle and believes that plant-based eating is not only better for animals but also for the environment. There are times when he has credited his vegan diet for his energy.

For the India tour, he will be accompanied by his personal chef to ensure his vegan dietary needs are met.

“The promoters will be providing customised vegetarian menus in each city, featuring locally sourced, freshly prepared specialities. To maintain a strictly plant-based environment, no meat, fish, or poultry will be served or cooked backstage at any time,” shares the insider.

The Summer Of ‘69 hitmaker is expected to arrive in India a few days prior to the tour for a “comprehensive technical rehearsal”.

“He will be accompanied by a dedicated team of 50 crew members. A charter plane will be used solely for the transportation of his equipment which weighs more than 10,000 kgs,” shares the source, adding that beyond the music, the Canadian singer is looking forward to immersing himself in “Indian culture and heritage”.

“A private tour guide will accompany him to explore the cities he visits, providing insights into the country's rich heritage and traditions. He will also be provided accommodation at hotels with in-house yoga and naturopathy practices and sufficient natural habitat surrounding his rooms,” shares the insider.

All about Bryan’s India tour

Bryan Adams, 64, will begin his week-long trek in India with Shillong on December 10 and end it in Hyderabad on December 16. The five-city tour will also include stops in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14). This will mark his sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018.

At the time of the announcement, Bryan spoke about his long-standing connection with the country. He said, "I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience. Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations.”

With iconic songs like Summer Of ‘69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, 18 Till I Die and more, the Grammy-winning musician will perform a setlist that features his latest hits and nostalgic numbers. He will also be performing music from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, So Happy It Hurts, which shares a name with the tour.