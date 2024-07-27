Bryan Adams to perform in India in December as he announces 5-city Indian tour after half a decade

Singer Bryan Adams will return to India and is bringing along his world tour, So Happy It Hurts. The 64-year-old will begin his week-long trek with Shillong on December 10 and end it in Hyderabad on December 16. The five-city tour will also include stops in Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) and Bengaluru (December 14). This will mark his sixth visit to India after his 1993-1994 tour, followed by multi-city gigs that took place in 2001, 2006, 2011 and the last in 2018. Bryan Adams to perform in India in December

Highlighting his long-standing connection with the country, Bryan Adams said, “I’m incredibly excited to be coming back to India! There’s a unique connection I feel with the Indian audience."

He went on to add, "Your passion for music is truly inspiring, and I can’t wait to perform all your favourite songs – the old ones and some new ones too. This tour is a celebration of music that has connected people across generations. Get ready to rock!”

‘What to expect at the Bryan Adams India concert’

With iconic songs like Summer Of ‘69, Everything I Do I Do It For You, Please Forgive Me, Run To You, 18 Till I Die and more, the Grammy-winning musician will perform a setlist that features his latest hits and nostalgic numbers.

Adams' discography includes a catalogue of 17 studio albums, with his most recent songs being the peace song What If There Were No Sides At All and two songs from the comedy film Office Race (2023). He will also be performing music from his Grammy-nominated 2022 album, So Happy It Hurts, which shares a name with the tour.

'All the details for the ticket for the Bryan Adams concert'

Tickets will go on sale from Sunday, August 4 to 7 at a special 30% concession as a limited-period offer. General sale tickets will start on Wednesday, August 7 at 12pm and will range from ₹1,499 and go up to ₹19,999.

'A little bit of Indian in Bryan Adams'

The last time Adams was in India, he performed in Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai, as well as in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. During his gig in Delhi, he got a little emotional while talking about his parents. He said, “I lost my father and my mother had a massive stroke and now she is paralyzed in a wheelchair. I know what it is like to lose somebody. It is not easy (sic).”

He continued by saying, “When I was coming here the other day I noticed a man and his father in the airplane. His father was quite old and I asked are you taking care of your father’. He said that he is coming to live with me now’, and that is the Indian way (sic)."

“In the last years of my father, I took care of my father too... And he said well maybe you are little bit Indian (sic),” said the singer.