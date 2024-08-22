Bryan Adams India tour breaks records with over 75,000 tickets sold

The excitement surrounding Canadian rock musician Bryan Adams’ six-city India trek has reached fever pitch. In less than 15 days of tickets going live, the tour has sold out to a 80% capacity in most venues, with over 75,000 ticket sales registered so far. Mumbaikars cannot seem to keep calm with a completely sold-out show in the city within 24 hours of the sales going live. Bryan Adams (Photo: Instagram )

Brought to India by SG Live in association with EVA Live, the tour will kick off in December 2024, making stops in Kolkata, Shillong, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad between December 6 to December 18.

Featuring a carefully curated setlist that spans Adams' career, fans will be able to groove to his timeless classics like Summer Of 69 and Everything I Do (I Do It For You) and to newer hits from his Grammy-nominated album So Happy It Hurts. The concert promises to be a nostalgic journey for longtime fans and an unforgettable introduction for newcomers.

Adams shares, “I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be coming back to India with my So Happy It Hurts tour in December 2024. Get ready for a rockin’ concert. Can’t wait to see you. Let’s rock!”

Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupati, who is one of the promoters of the tour, states, “The Bryan Adams India tour is more than just a concert; it's a cultural phenomenon. We're proud to be at the forefront of bringing such a prominent artist to India and creating an event that will be remembered for generations. We've been overwhelmed by the demand for Bryan Adams tickets. It's clear that India is ready for world-class entertainment on a massive scale. We're excited to deliver a tour that will set a new benchmark for live shows in the country.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Manuj Agarwal, CEO, EVA Live adds, “The overwhelming response to Bryan Adams' India tour is nothing short of extraordinary. It's clear that Indian fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment. We're working diligently to ensure that every aspect of the tour, from the stage design to the overall fan experience, is world-class. We are excited to create a concert that will be talked about for years to come”.