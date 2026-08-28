Priyanka Chopra's mom on Kriti Sanon ad row: 'My kids also wear such clothes, but there should be boundaries'

Kriti Sanon was recently targeted by trolls and faced backlash after her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand went viral. The actor's outfit became the centre of the controversy, with many social media users objecting to her Indo-Western attire. The advertisement sparked a wider debate around culture and tradition and whether an actor's choice of outfit is appropriate for a traditional Indian festival.

'There should be some boundaries'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra has reacted to Kriti Sanon ad row.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, shared her two cents on the controversy. Speaking about the debate at Women Building Cinema Together event in Mumbai, she said, "My body, my choice is right, but woh daayra zaruri hai. Dignity, respecting other people's values is important. Ab yeh cheezein aisi jagah kar sakte hai jahan par yeh normal hai. Par yeh yahan normal nahi hai. Sorry to say that. (Of course, my body, my choice is absolutely true however, there should be some boundaries and limitations. There should be dignity, respecting people's values. You can wear such things where they are normal, but in this case this is not normal. Sorry to say)."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking about Priyanka and how she wears such clothes for work, Madhu said in Hindi, "My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it's not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about Priyanka and how she wears such clothes for work, Madhu said in Hindi, "My kids also wear such clothes, for work and because they like wearing but I also feel, they need to look good aesthetically as per the occasion. If it's not looking aesthetic, it will draw criticism." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Madhu's comments come amid an ongoing discussion on social media over the way women are expected to dress during festivals and traditional occasions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

GIVA ad taken down

Following the backlash, jewellery brand GIVA took down the advertisement. The brand issued a statement addressing the controversy and clarified that it had no intention of hurting anyone's sentiments. The statement read, "We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions, and festivals. As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend that love and celebration to our pets.

"If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some sections of society, that was never our intention. Out of respect, we have withdrawn the advertisement from all media. Wishing you all love and positivity this festive season!"

The advertisement had featured Kriti in an Indo-Western outfit comprising a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt. She was seen tying a rakhi to her onscreen brother and her pet dog.

Kriti Sanon defends herself

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After facing backlash over the advertisement, Kriti defended her choice of clothing and the campaign's message. She took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one she tied the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Kriti added, "Raksha Bandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other just as much as a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness, and long life. For us, this prayer and promise extend to our dogs too. After all, they are family!"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She further wrote, "Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, yet a woman's respect for her culture is still measured by her clothes. Culture and traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"