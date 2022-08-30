Priyanshu Painyuli: I like myself going slow and steady

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be spending his 34th birthday today on set working on a night shoot. Even though he is all about taking a break to celebrate the day with his family and friends, he is not complaining about having a working birthday.

“I had made special plans for my birthday, but then I got the shooting plan… Now, the plan is to go on set, and I think it is going to be a night shoot on my birthday, which will be great. So, it will be a working birthday for me on the sets of Mirzapur 3,” Painyuli tells us.

Talking about his inclination towards taking a break, the actor reveals, “A break is definitely nice. I really like to relax for a while, especially when you are jumping from one project to another”.

“For me, ever since the lockdown, I have been shooting one or the other project. Now, all of them would slowly come out, they are in the pipeline of release, and they are all my favourite ones. What I mean to say here is that it is always good because we are working, especially the projects which are close to your heart. However, sometimes you want to steal some time for some kind of celebration with your family, so will figure a break after some time,” adds the actor, who has been associated with projects such as Pippa, Unpaused: Naya Safar, Rashmi Rocket, Mirzapur and Extraction.

When it comes to his career, he is not working on chasing any specific goal, but just ticking off his aspirations.

“My goal is to do work which makes me grow. That’s how I choose stuff, that there is something different for me so that there is an excitement in me when I go for my work. That creates a variety of options for yourself, also for the audience. Everybody wants something new today. The script has become the heroes. And when you go into that zone, you realise that it is a better move for me as an actor,” he says, adding that he likes to go slow.

“I like myself going slow and steady because that’s when you are here for a longer race. I don’t want to just suddenly do one big film one day, and then not do great work after that… My trajectory to be as an actor is to keep growing and be here for the longer run,” he ends.