'Producer contract mein likhega you can't get married, pregnant': Sheeba recalls how female actors were treated in 90s

Actor Sheeba Akashdeep has recalled the time when she was working in the film industry and highlighted how producers' approach has changed over the years. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Sheeba said earlier producers would make female actors sign contracts which would state that she can't get married or pregnant. (Also Read | Sheeba on hiatus: Nobody offered me roles tempting enough to do) Sheeba made her Bollywood debut with Sunil Dutt's Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi in 1991.

Sheeba recalls how female actors were treated earlier

Sheeba said, "Kitna kuch change hogaya. Abhi A-list actresses shaadi shuda hai phir bhi A-list films with A-list actors kar rahi hain. Humare time mein agar humara boyfriend tak hota tha, humko film nahi milegi toh hum log darr darr ke karte the pyaar. Uss time pe heroines ko single hona chahiye tha (So much has changed. Now, A-list married actresses do A-list films with A-list actors. Earlier, if we had a boyfriend, we would be scared of a relationship lest we don't get films. At that time, heroines had to be single). The audience would look up to you as your girlfriend or whatever, I don't know."

Sheeba on 'dangerous' contracts made by producers

“At that point of time, it was a big taboo. Shaadi ho gayi toh 100% packup hai, boyfriend hua toh bahut saare rumours wagera ho jayenge. Aapko producers contract mein likhayega you can't get married, pregnant. Bohut dangerous contract bante the tab (It would a 100% packup for a married woman and if there was a boyfriend, there would many rumours. Producers would make you sign contracts stating you can't get married, pregnant. Very dangerous contract would be made then). Films mein if I'm romancing Saif, off-screen it shouldn't be such that I'm romancing somebody else.”

Sheeba's career

Sheeba made her Bollywood debut with Yeh Aag Kab Bujhegi (1991), directed by Sunil Dutt. It also stars Sunil and Rekha. She was also part of Nachnewale Gaanewale (1991), Suryavanshi (1992), Hum Hain Kamaal Ke (1993), Pyar Ka Rog (1994), Surakshaa (1995), Kaalia (1997), Miss 420 (1998), Kaala Samrajya (1999), Ghaath (2000), Ek Aur Jung (2001), Meri Partigya (2002), and Dum (2003). She was last seen as Mona Sen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).