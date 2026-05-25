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Proud mom Juhi Chawla posts rare pics of son Arjun as he graduates from Columbia, inducted into elite Phi Beta Kappa

Juhi Chawla is ecstatic and shared candid moments from son Arjun Mehta’s graduation ceremony at Columbia University.

May 25, 2026 03:30 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Juhi Chawla could not be prouder as her son, Arjun Mehta, recently graduated from the prestigious Columbia University. She has now shared some pictures from the convocation ceremony, which she attended in person with her husband, Jay Mehta, and daughter, Jahnavi Mehta.

Juhi posts pics from convocation ceremony

Juhi Chawla (extreme left), with son Arjun (middle) and husband Jay Mehta (right).

In the first pic, Juhi was seen standing alongside son Arjun, who was dressed in Columbia University’s signature light-blue graduation robe and cap, along with a tie. In the second video, Arjun threw his cap in the air along with some of his batchmates. Arjun was also seen collecting his degree from the dean and professors on stage in another picture.

“Columbia ‘26 🎓👏🏻 anddd initiated into the elite Phi Beta Kappa Society … many congratulationsssss Arjunnn!! Chalo … ab chutti (now holidays),” she wrote in the caption of her latest post on Instagram.

Juhi made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986 but shot to fame two years later, after the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She got married to businessman Jay Mehta in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. In recent times, she has featured in projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

juhi chawla columbia university
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