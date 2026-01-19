Juhi Chawla’s sweet birthday wish for husband Jay Mehta leaves fans gushing
Juhi Chawla took to Instagram to share pictures with Jay Mehta on his birthday. Juhi said that Jay is not just her life partner but also her best friend.
Actor Juhi Chawla melted hearts on social media as she offered a rare glimpse into her life with husband and businessman Jay Mehta while wishing him on his birthday. Sharing a string of pictures, the actor couldn’t help but gush about his laughter and his ability to live life to the fullest.
Juhi pens a special note
On Sunday, Juhi took to Instagram to share several pictures with Jay and her family members, along with a note. In her warm note, Juhi revealed that beyond being her life partner, Jay is also her best friend.
In the pictures, Juhi is seen striking candid poses with Jay across several of their vacations. A few frames also feature Jay with his children. The post ends on a cheerful note with a solo shot of Jay enjoying an ice cream cone, set against a lush green backdrop.
Sharing the images, Juhi wrote, “He lives, he laughs, and he takes EVERYONE along!! The best friend one can ever have. I’m so fortunate (folded hand emojis) Happy Birthday Jayyy!!!! (multiple heart emojis) 1,000 trees.”
Filmmaker Farah Khan took to the comment section to send good wishes to Jay, writing, “Happy birthday @jaymehtagram have the best year.”
“STOOPP PLEASE THATS SUCH A NICE POST,” one social media user commented, with another writing, “Aaaaaaaas Juhi!!! This is just too sweet and rare to see. So cute and heartwarming. Wishing the amazing Mr. Jay Mehta the happiest birthday ever.”
“You hide so much from us… but it’s okay, we love you guys,” one wrote. Another comment read, “We are READYYY to do ANYTHING to get suchhh picturesss from your camera roll.”
“This post TOOO CUTE for words… LOVE LOVE LOVEEEEEE,” one shared. One posted, “THAT’S WHATT WE CALLL A BIRTHDAYY WISHHHHHH”, with another asking, “What do we need to do to get pictures like THESEEEEE???????”
About Juhi and Jay
Juhi got married to businessman Jay Mehta in a secret ceremony in 1996. She was one of the top stars of the Hindi film industry at the time. Sharing why she wanted to keep her marriage a secret, Juhi had told Rajeev Masand in a 2020 interview, “At that time, you did not have the internet and you did not have cameras on every phone, so you could do it that way. I was just about established and doing well. That’s the time Jay was serenading me and I was afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there. I wanted to carry on and this seemed the midway.” The couple has two children-- Jahnavi Mehta and Arjun Mehta. In recent times, she has featured in projects such as The Railway Men, Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush.
