Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply
- Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a funny picture of himself, undergoing a beauty treatment. He mentioned how he was following girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's advice. Her reply is adorable.
Taking to Instagram and posting a picture, he wrote: "@kriti.kharbanda !! I’ve been following your #skincaresaturday advice." The black and white picture shows Pulkit with his face covered with a white paste, barring his day-old stubble and moustache. Area around his eyes and brow have also been spared. He has a funny expression on his face. Replying to the post, Kriti wrote "cutie" with a bunch of love-filled emojis.
On the workfront, Pulkit was last seen in Taish in 2020, which also starred Kriti. In 2019, he appeared along with Kriti in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti. He will be seen next in the Hindi/Telugu Rana Daggubati film, Haathi Mere Saathi. His film with Isabelle Kaif, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed has also been announced.
Kriti, who spent her growing up years in Bengaluru, also works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.
Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did
The two confirmed their relationship in 2019. Speaking about it, Kriti had said in an interview to ETimes: "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply
- Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes new guidelines for OTT
- Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline drops pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake calls her queen
- Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?
- Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emma Watson not retiring from acting, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan
- From rumours of Emma Watson's retirement from acting making headlines to Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Pathan, here are top entertainment news stories
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'
- Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox