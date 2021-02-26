IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply

  • Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a funny picture of himself, undergoing a beauty treatment. He mentioned how he was following girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's advice. Her reply is adorable.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture, he wrote: "@kriti.kharbanda !! I’ve been following your #skincaresaturday advice." The black and white picture shows Pulkit with his face covered with a white paste, barring his day-old stubble and moustache. Area around his eyes and brow have also been spared. He has a funny expression on his face. Replying to the post, Kriti wrote "cutie" with a bunch of love-filled emojis.

See Kriti Kharbandas reply here.
See Kriti Kharbandas reply here.


On the workfront, Pulkit was last seen in Taish in 2020, which also starred Kriti. In 2019, he appeared along with Kriti in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti. He will be seen next in the Hindi/Telugu Rana Daggubati film, Haathi Mere Saathi. His film with Isabelle Kaif, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed has also been announced.

Kriti, who spent her growing up years in Bengaluru, also works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

The two confirmed their relationship in 2019. Speaking about it, Kriti had said in an interview to ETimes: "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti kharbanda pulkit samrat

Related Stories

Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spotted at a date.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda spotted at a date.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST
Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday after a lunch date. The couple looked very much in love as they walked out hand in hand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
Aaliyah Kashyap was subjected to hateful comments on her recent post.
bollywood

Aaliyah says she got rape threats for lingerie shoot: Never felt more frightened

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has revealed how she was subjected to the 'most vile, degrading and disgusting comments' on social media after her lingerie photoshoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut during Krrish 3 promotions.
Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut during Krrish 3 promotions.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan will have to appear before the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday to record his statement in a case he registered against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anubhav Sinha has been shooting for ANEK in the North-East.
Anubhav Sinha has been shooting for ANEK in the North-East.
bollywood

Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Anubhav Sinha seems to have suffered sunburns while shooting for ANEK in Assam. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a messiah figure for migrant labourers in the Covid 19 lockdown in 2020.(HT_PRINT)
bollywood

Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Sonu Sood said the installation of handpumps in a Jhansi village was an exciting sight and he might will also go one day and drink some water from those handpumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
Lady Gaga's dogs Koji and Gustav have been dognapped at gunpoint.
bollywood

Lady Gaga offers $500000 reward for lost pups, dad says family is 'sick over it'

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Pop singer Lady Gaga and her family are devastated after the violent dognapping of her two pups. The singer has even offered a reward for the safe return of her dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Roohi song Kiston Mein.
bollywood

Roohi song Kiston: Rajkummar can't help falling for Janhvi after abducting her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:58 AM IST
The second song from Roohi shows Rajkummar Rao's Bhawra slowly falling in love with Janhvi Kapoor's character after abducts her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
Ali Abbas Zafar talks about films, his latest with Salman Khan - Bharat- and more.
bollywood

Tandav director Ali Abbas Zafar welcomes new guidelines for OTT

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • Most filmmakers welcome the new guidelines for OTT while Onir called it 'death of Cinema and Good content'. Ali Abbar Zafar has called it a good step
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
Jacqueline Fernandez stars in Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Jacqueline drops pic from Bachchan Pandey set, DJ Snake calls her queen

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glorious sunkissed picture of hers and showering her with praise and love were not just her many fans but internationally known, DJ Snake. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
Babil before and after a beauty treatment at home.
bollywood

Babil gets asked if he is a girl for applying face mask: 'I love being a man'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Babil, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned a note about how people ask him if he is a girl when he takes care of his skin. He said he loves being a man.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
Shahid Kapoor with his daughter Misha.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor and Misha are cutest dad-daughter duo in these photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:44 AM IST
A photographer shared beautiful pictures of Shahid Kapoor and his daughter Misha on actor's 40th birthday on Thursday. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
Shah Rukh Khan as Shekhar Subramaniam in Ra.One and Kareena Kapoor as his wife Sonia in stills from the film.
bollywood

Did you know SRK was given a burial in Ra.One but Kareena immersed his ashes?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Mistakes in films continue to happen no matter how careful a filmmaker is but several years down the line, they just become a way of remembering the film with a smile.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Emma Watson not retiring from acting, Salman-SRK come together for Pathan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:16 AM IST
  • From rumours of Emma Watson's retirement from acting making headlines to Salman Khan joining Shah Rukh Khan on sets of Pathan, here are top entertainment news stories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November 2018.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on Deepika Padukone's latest pic: 'Jaan hi lele'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • Ranveer Singh gushed over his wife and actor Deepika Padukone's beauty in her latest picture. See his comment here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
Kangana Ranaut's Tanu Weds Manu also starred Swara Bhasker as her friend.
bollywood

Kangana tweets about not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu posts while Swara did

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted about how she was not tagged in the 10th anniversary posts of her film Tanu Weds Manu by some sections of the media. She said that a few people wish she was Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac