Happy Birthday Purab Kohli: I’ve been on four projects back-to-back in four different parts of the world
As Purab Kohli celebrates a personal milestone in the form of his 42nd birthday, his professional life in 2021 is also set to be quite exciting and has already turned out to be a hectic one. The actor has been shooting for multiple projects across different countries, and he couldn’t have asked for anything more.
“Since initial lockdown restrictions were relaxed I’ve been on four projects back to back in four different parts of the world. London, Berlin, Ooty and I’ve just finished shooting for Blind in Glasgow with Sonam (K Ahuja). It’s been a good year career wise and I can’t wait for people to see the hard work we’ve put in through these exceptionally hard times with productions battling the Covid scenario. Real heroes,” he quips.
The Covid 19 situation certainly has affected personal and professional lives of everyone, and Kohli is no exception. But he confesses that he is a total birthday person, “I am lucky to have lots of lovely people who really love me and on my birthdays they always go the extra mile to make me feel special. So yes I love and I am big on the birthday attention.”
With the restrictions in place however, he can’t organise a birthday party today. He reveals, “Well, plan is to celebrate at home all through this week and most likely I will be on a video call party with friends and family for sure. I am saving up for a massive party when it’s safe to have one! Once the world moves into a safe zone everyone’s really going to let their hair down. I am waiting too.”
Kohli says the best birthday memory he has is from when he turned 40, and his family was in the kitchen the entire day to surprise him. “I was not feeling well so was in bed all day. My wife and daughter were busy in the living room. And when I came up in the evening it was all decorated beautifully and there was the gooiest chocolate cake ever! I felt better instantly. Also my son was born a month earlier and my mum and sister were visiting so it was just perfect! Of course there was a party too in the following week,” he beams.
