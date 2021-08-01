PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo: Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone congratulate her

A number of Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate PV Sindhu after she won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture as Instagram Stories and wrote: "Congratulations legend @pvsindhu1 for winning the medal for India and also for China ko dhulai karne keliye (for beating China)."

Varun Dhawan shared a video clip of his dad filmmaker David Dhawan watching the winning moment of television. Sharing it, he wrote: "@PVshindhu1 Does it again. The world champion."

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone's posts on PV Sindhu.

Deepika Padukone, who is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton player, Prakash Padukone, "Congratulations, PV Sindhu." She also shared a graphic showing Sindhu.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on instagram stories: "Congratulations @pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud."

Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Akkineni reacted to her win.

Samantha Akkineni wrote: "And she does it again. I can't imagine what this takes....@pvsindhu1 We absolutely love you and respect your hardwork and dedication. You are so so special."

PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo.

PV Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

(With PTI inputs)