Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo: Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone congratulate her
bollywood

PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo: Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone congratulate her

A host of Indian celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and Samantha Akkineni praised PV Sindhu's achievement in Tokyo.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo.(ANI)

A number of Bollywood stars took to social media to congratulate PV Sindhu after she won the bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture as Instagram Stories and wrote: "Congratulations legend @pvsindhu1 for winning the medal for India and also for China ko dhulai karne keliye (for beating China)."

Varun Dhawan shared a video clip of his dad filmmaker David Dhawan watching the winning moment of television. Sharing it, he wrote: "@PVshindhu1 Does it again. The world champion."

Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone's posts on PV Sindhu.

Deepika Padukone, who is the daughter of legendary Indian badminton player, Prakash Padukone, "Congratulations, PV Sindhu." She also shared a graphic showing Sindhu.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote on instagram stories: "Congratulations @pvsindhu1 on winning the bronze and also for becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. You make India proud."

Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Akkineni reacted to her win.

Samantha Akkineni wrote: "And she does it again. I can't imagine what this takes....@pvsindhu1 We absolutely love you and respect your hardwork and dedication. You are so so special."

PV Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the women's singles third-place play-off in Tokyo.

Also read: Janhvi describes dream wedding to 'sane' person, wants bachelorette in Capri and mehendi at Sridevi's ancestral home

PV Sindhu, who has returned with medals from each of the big-ticket events such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and BWF World Tour Finals in the last five years, outwitted eighth seed He Bing Jiao 21-13 21-15 to add a bronze to her silver that she had secured at the 2016 Rio Games.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu samantha akkinenni deepika padukone tokyo olympics 2021

Related Stories

bollywood

Mrunal Thakur: We haven’t conquered Covid yet, I won’t risk my family, neither want audiences to risk

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:32 PM IST
fashion

Anushka Sharma's black English holiday look is super affordable at 300

PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 07:25 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP