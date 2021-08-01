PV Sindhu becomes first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals - Full list of major honours

PV Sindhu on Sunday ensured that her name will be written in bold letters in the annals of Indian sporting history. The shuttler-par-excellence became the first Indian woman athlete to win two individual Olympic medals, as she beat China's He Bing Jiao to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She had earlier won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sindhu won the match 21-13, 21-15 and completely dominated her opponent.

Sindhu, who had lost the women's singles semi-final to Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-Ying 18-21, 12-21, controlled the match from the beginning and used her powerful smashes to subdue the Chinese opponent. She thus became the fourth woman to win a singles medal in consecutive Olympic Games.

PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao - Highlights - Women's singles bronze medal match - Tokyo Olympics

Since losing the Rio Olympics final, Sindhu has risen to become one of the most consistent female players in badminton. She might not have been at the top of the BWF rankings ever but has made her presence felt in almost all the top tournaments, in the last five years.

She is the reigning world champion, having won the title in 2019, after failing at the final hurdle in 2017 and 2018.

Here is a full list of major honours won by PV Sindhu in women's singles:

Olympic Games

2016 - Silver

2020 - Bronze

World Championships

2013 - Bronze

2014 - Bronze

2017 - Silver

2018 - Silver

2019 - Gold

Commonwealth Games

2014 - Bronze

2018 - Silver

Asian Games

2018 - Silver

BWF World Tour

1 Gold and 4 Silver

BWF Superseries

3 Gold and 4 Silver

BWF Grand Prix

6 Gold and 3 Silver







