R Madhavan reacts to ‘sanghi’ tag by trolls, Dhurandhar being labelled propaganda: ‘Question their intent’

Actor R Madhavan recently starred in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films and will soon star in the biopic on Indian innovator Gopalswamy Doraiswamy Naidu. While promoting the film, he spoke about being labelled a ‘sanghi’ for his posts and criticisms surrounding his recent films, Dhurandhar and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor stated that he has been ‘conditioned’ to love the country since childhood, and he isn’t pro any political party.

Madhavan responds to being labelled ‘sanghi’

R Madhavan says it 'cannot be a crime' to enhance everything good in the country.

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On Galatta Plus, Madhavan was asked by the host how he deals with being called a ‘sanghi’ over his social media posts. He stated that it’s easy to tell who’s genuine and who’s a paid bot. He also added that everyone is a ‘product of their conditioning’ and he has been ‘conditioned since childhood’ to believe in his country.

“I have never shared anything against any party or its leaders. If someone has done something good, I have amplified that. When a person has been elected to be a Chief Minister or Prime Minister, I think it’s my duty to support them. I read the comments, but it does not affect my decision-making. If someone is making me feel bad about that, then I want to question their intent,” added the actor.

On Dhurandhar, Rocketry criticism

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{{^usCountry}} Madhavan has also faced criticism over acting in Dhurandhar, which was labelled as ‘propaganda’ and ‘pro-government’. In the past, he also faced criticism for being ‘overtly Indian’ by showing former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, praying in Rocketry. Specifying that he wasn’t making a ‘political statement’, the actor said that he doesn’t understand the criticism. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhavan has also faced criticism over acting in Dhurandhar, which was labelled as ‘propaganda’ and ‘pro-government’. In the past, he also faced criticism for being ‘overtly Indian’ by showing former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan, praying in Rocketry. Specifying that he wasn’t making a ‘political statement’, the actor said that he doesn’t understand the criticism. {{/usCountry}}

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“Dhurandhar, as a film, is set in Pakistan. Whatever happens, good or bad, shows how it affects India. What kind of propaganda is that? I don’t understand. When it comes to criticising Nambi, how can I be honest in the story if I'm afraid of who he really is? If he’s going to the temple, I’ll show it. If GD Naidu is an atheist, I have to be true to the character. I’m not showing him praying. I’m an actor; my job is to portray what it is. And my personal opinion is, I just want to enhance all the good things about India. That cannot be a crime,” he stated.

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Madhavan will soon star in Krishnakumar Ramakumar’s GDN, which will hit screens on August 7. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Priyamani, Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Vinay Rai, and Yogi Babu. The film will explore the chronicles of the ‘Edison of India’, GD Naidu.