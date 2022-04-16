R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan bags silver at Danish Open swimming, Abhishek Bachchan congratulates him

Actor R Madhavan has shared a video of his son, Vedaant Madhavan, winning the silver medal in swimming at the Danish Open 2022. Vedaant won the medal in the 1500m freestyle swimming event and clocked at 15:57:86. Taking to Twitter, R Madhavan shared a screenshot of the Swimming Federation of India's post of India's win at the event. (Also Read | R Madhavan teases son Vedaant on 16th birthday: 'Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at')

R Madhavan wrote, "With all your blessings & Gods grace@swim_sajan and @VedaantMadhavan won gold and silver respectively for India, at The Danish open in Copenhagen. Thank you sooo much Coach Pradeep sir, SFI and ANSA. We are so Proud (the national flag of India and folded hands emojis)." Reacting to the post, actor Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations. (Clapping hands emojis)."

On Instagram, Madhavan shared a clip as Vedaant's name was announced for the silver medal. While Frederik Lindholm won the bronze medal, Alexander L Bjorn won the gold medal.

Sharing the clip, R Madhavan wrote, "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud. (Red heart and folded hands emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Esha Deol commented, "Super, congratulations." Namrata Shirodkar and Darshan Kumaar added clapping hands emojis. Rohit Bose wrote, "Wooohooooooo many more to come! Scale the world son!"

Aanand L Rai said, "So proud of you Vedaant." Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Awwwww Woooowwwww. Congratulations." Shilpa Shirodkar commented, "Many many congratulations to all of you and a special special wish to our little big boy @vedaantmadhavan."

On his Instagram Stories, Madhavan wrote, "So so proud of you boys @sajanprakash and @vedaantmadhavan. I feel like a kid in a candy shop kind of elation. God bless you (folded hands, hearts, and national flag emojis)."

Madhavan wrote, “So so proud of you boys @sajanprakash and @vedaantmadhavan.”

Last year on Vedaant's 16th birthday, R Madhavan shared a picture with him on Instagram. He had captioned the post, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father." The actor had also added several red heart and kiss emojis. Madhavan tied the knot with Sarita Madhavan in 1999 and the couple welcomed Vedaant in 2005.

