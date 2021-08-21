R Madhavan teases son Vedaant on 16th birthday: 'Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at'
- R Madhavan wished his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. Sharing their photo together, he also teased Vedaant. Check out his post.
Actor R Madhavan wished his son Vedaant on Sunday as he rang in his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, R Madhavan shared a picture with him and penned a note in which he also pulled Vedaant's leg.
In the photo, the father-son duo stood next to each other as they smiled for the camera. While Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with denims, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt. Madhavan tied the knot with Sarita Madhavan in 1999. The couple welcomed Vedaant in 2005.
Madhavan captioned the post, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father." He also added several red heart and kiss emojis.+
Reacting to the post, actor Bipasha Basu wrote, "Soooo cute." Shilpa Shirodkar wished, "Happiest birthday Vendant". Actor Tannaz Irani said, "Omg Happy Birthday! Has he really become this big? I remember some pics of him when he was a toddler! God bless and good wishes."
R Madhavan often shares glimpses of his life on the social media platform. Recently, on his father's 80th birthday, he shared a picture of his parents.
He captioned the post, "Dear Appa-You taught me the true meaning of Dignity, Grace and Unconditional Love--led by example and someone I desperately want to emulate as a son, father, husband, son-in-law, and father-in-law. Happy Sadhabhishekam (80th Birthday). Your blessing is my strongest force. I pray to always be reborn as your son."
Also Read | R Madhavan leaves hilarious reply on wife Sarita's romantic pic
R Madhavan is awaiting the release of his digital series Decoupled. He will also be seen in the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.