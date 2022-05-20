R Madhavan says he didn't earn any money for four years: 'Did Netflix's Decoupled to keep the fires burning'

Actor R Madhavan's upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, premiered at the 75th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. In an interview, Madhavan talked about how he holds great expectations from the film. He also revealed that he has made nearly no money in the past four years – two years before Covid, and later during the pandemic. Also Read: R Madhavan responds after Twitter user questions his 'credibility' for lauding Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Madhavan, who has directed, produced and written the film in addition to acting in it, was present at the screening along with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Nambi himself.

In an interview, Madhavan told Film Companion that he feels a ‘constant fear’ about Rocketry. He said, “I have a son. There was Covid. I didn’t make any money during Covid. I didn’t make any money two years before Covid because I was doing this film. The things that kept me alive were the one-off chances I took on OTT (Netflix's Decoupled) to keep the fires burning, but apart from that, I haven’t done any films. My last film was Vikram Vedha, so there’s fear, there’s constant fear.”

Nambi is a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer, who was caught in the throes of a spy scandal and was falsely accused of espionage. Apart from Madhavan, Thakur and Nambi, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and Indian musical maestro AR Rahman were also present at the movie's screening.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

Madhavan's directorial debut will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

