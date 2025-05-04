R Madhavan shares why he doesn't pick sequels, franchises: 'So easy to just sit back and do 5 films like that'

Actor R Madhavan has spoken about not being part of any "franchise film" and how he would love to "do five films till they fail and then do something else". Speaking with Mid-Day, Madhavan shared that he has starred in only one sequel in his career. He also praised the kind of films actor Aamir Khan does. (Also Read | Amid NCERT row, R Madhavan wonders why 8 chapters on Mughals and just one Cholas: ‘Where’s that part of our history?’) R Madhavan talked about his choice of films over the years.

R Madhavan talks about the film he has done

Madhavan talks about his 2009 film 3 Idiots and what people tell him about it. “Early on in my career, when I heard people say that if it is an Aamir [Khan] film, the content is bound to be good — that’s something I was dying to have people say about my work. And I have tried to make those choices. They come and tell me how it (his 2009 film 3 Idiots) has changed their life," he said.

R Madhavan opens up about franchise films

The actor said that those who star in franchise films "sit back and do five films" till they fail. "I try to not get stereotyped. The only sequel I’ve ever done is Tanu Weds Manu [2011] because the script was so justifiable. I haven’t had the luxury of doing a franchise film where I’m able to repeat the same characters because they worked. I would have loved to. So easy to just sit back and do five films like that till they fail and then do something else,” he said. Madhavan added that he would "rather go for glorious failure than compromised success any day".

Hindi film sequels

Over the last few years, many films have gotten sequels in Bollywood. Some of them are Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3; Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, Singham Again; Gadar, Gadar 2: Ek Prem Katha, Housefull, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Housefull 4, and Housefull 5; Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Dhoom 3; Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3; Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Golmaal Again and Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Total Dhamaal are also some examples of films which have sequels.

About Madhavan's films

Madhavan was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. It features a gripping courtroom showdown between Akshay Kumar, who portrays C Sankaran Nair, and Madhavan, who portrays Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, released in theatres on April 18. The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. He also has Dhurandhar and Aap Jaisa Koi in the pipeline.