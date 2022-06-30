R Madhavan says 'I'm sleep deprived, why so much venom', as he is trolled for misquoting number of Indian Twitter users

R Madhavan admitted to being in the wrong when he was recently trolled for his Panchang remark on ISRO's Mars mission. He has reacted strongly after he was trolled once again for misquoting the number of Indian users on Twitter. Madhavan, who has been busy in promotions for his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect for the past few weeks, also said that he is exhausted and sleep-deprived. Also Read| R Madhavan calls himself 'very ignorant' over Panchang remark on ISRO's mission

Madhavan's reaction came after a Twitter user questioned him for saying there are 25 lakhs Indians on Twitter instead of 250 lakhs. The user wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Madhavansplaining: This @ActorMadhavan is spewing non stop nonsense to promote his film and it is only getting more and more laughable with every passing day. Isn’t there any other way to promote his film than this?”

In response, Madhavan clarified that he mistakenly said the wrong number. He tweeted, “Easy bro.. you are a sportsman.. I am exhausted sleep deprived, so said less than 25lakhs instead of 250 lakhs .. but the point was it still less that 1.7% of the population – which was my point .. why so much venom bro.. not good for your sport.”

It comes after the actor was trolled for saying that the reason behind Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful rocket launch into space for its Mars mission was due to using Panchang (the Hindu calendar). He had then taken to Twitter to apologise for the remark, saying he deserved the trolling.

He clarified, "I deserve this for calling the Almanac the 'Panchang' in Tamil. Very ignorant of me. Though this cannot take away from the fact that what was achieved with just 2 engines by us in the Mars Mission. A record by itself. @NambiNOfficial Vikas engine is a rockstar."

Madhavan plays former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan in his next film, which he has also written, directed, and produced. The biopic will release in theatres worldwide on July 1.

