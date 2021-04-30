Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / R Madhavan warns fans against persons running Covid-19 drugs fraud: 'We have such devils amongst us too'
bollywood

R Madhavan warns fans against persons running Covid-19 drugs fraud: 'We have such devils amongst us too'

R Madhavan has shared a post warning fans against people running Covid-19 drugs fraud. He said that 'we have such devils amongst us too'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 09:59 PM IST
R Madhavan shared a post warning fans.(Instagram/@actormaddy)

Actor R Madhavan on Friday shared a post warning fans against people running Covid-19 drugs fraud. A number of stars have been using their social media handles to amplify distress calls by family and friends of Covid-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the post, "Also received this .. pls be aware .we have such devils amongst us too."

His post read, "FRAUD ALERT BEWARE PEOPLE Mr. Ajay Aggarwal is selling Remdesivir for Rs. 3000/vial. He would ask you to IMPS money in advance so that he can deliver you PAN India in 3 hrs and then won't pick up. His contact number: +91 76040 27966 Pls stay alert of such frauds." At the bottom of the post is written, "That guy is a fraud."

Last month, Madhavan had tested positive for Covid-19 and he shared the news in a creative way. Ahead of him, actor Aamir Khan had also announced that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Madhavan had shared a picture featuring himself and Aamir from their movie 3 Idiots. "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," he had written. While Madhavan played Farhan in the movie, Aamir played Rancho, Sharman Joshi played Raju in the 2009 film by Rajkumar Hirani.

The 50-year-old actor made his acting debut with Inferno, an English film, in 1997. He went on to work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He worked in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, Alaipayuthey and many others. He also appeared in the 2017 movie Vikram Vedha.

Madhavan also marked his foray into the web space with Breathe where he played a football coach who does everything within his ability to cure his son who is diagnosed with weak lungs.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani enjoys 'fam jam' with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv in the perfect family pic

Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He has written, produced and acted in the project.

Actor R Madhavan on Friday shared a post warning fans against people running Covid-19 drugs fraud. A number of stars have been using their social media handles to amplify distress calls by family and friends of Covid-19 patients.

Taking to Twitter, he captioned the post, "Also received this .. pls be aware .we have such devils amongst us too."

His post read, "FRAUD ALERT BEWARE PEOPLE Mr. Ajay Aggarwal is selling Remdesivir for Rs. 3000/vial. He would ask you to IMPS money in advance so that he can deliver you PAN India in 3 hrs and then won't pick up. His contact number: +91 76040 27966 Pls stay alert of such frauds." At the bottom of the post is written, "That guy is a fraud."

Last month, Madhavan had tested positive for Covid-19 and he shared the news in a creative way. Ahead of him, actor Aamir Khan had also announced that he had contracted the coronavirus.

Madhavan had shared a picture featuring himself and Aamir from their movie 3 Idiots. "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in. Thank you for all the love I am recuperating well," he had written. While Madhavan played Farhan in the movie, Aamir played Rancho, Sharman Joshi played Raju in the 2009 film by Rajkumar Hirani.

The 50-year-old actor made his acting debut with Inferno, an English film, in 1997. He went on to work in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He worked in films like Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, Alaipayuthey and many others. He also appeared in the 2017 movie Vikram Vedha.

Madhavan also marked his foray into the web space with Breathe where he played a football coach who does everything within his ability to cure his son who is diagnosed with weak lungs.

Also Read: Anita Hassanandani enjoys 'fam jam' with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv in the perfect family pic

Madhavan is awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He has written, produced and acted in the project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
r madhavan film covid-19 in india covid-19

Related Stories

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts as Twitter user says she's not helping needy amid pandemic like Alia Bhatt or Priyanka Chopra

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:20 PM IST
bollywood

Fatima Sana Shaikh recalls Anil Kapoor's response when she had doubts on voicing her opinion: 'Don’t be scared'

PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 07:54 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP