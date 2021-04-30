Anita Hassanandani enjoys 'fam jam' with husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaravv in the perfect family pic

TV actor Anita Hassanandani on Friday shared a candid picture featuring her businessman husband Rohit Reddy and her baby son Aaravv. Taking to Instagram she captioned the picture, in which the trio are seen relaxing on a bed, "#FamJam."

Several celebs such as actors Arjun Bijlani, Smriti Khanna and Rakhi Sawant, as well as fans, poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "awwie" while another said "mashallah cutee family". A third wrote, "Happy family god bless you guys."

Anita regularly shares family pictures and videos giving fans a glimpse of her life amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, she shared a funny video singing to Aaravv and also joked about her singing ability. Shared it, she wrote, "I think I’m gonna take up singing! Becharraaa @aaravvreddy." She had also shared a clip highlighting that the person behind a well-dressed toddler is the mother. Few weeks after the birth of her baby, Anita had joked that she was ready for another child.

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv, their first child in February and have been sharing photos and clips of their son on social media. They have created a separate Instagram account for the baby. The couple tied the knot in 2013. In April, she turned 40 and celebrated the occasion with Rohit. She posted short videos from the celebrations captioned, "LockDown Birthday 2021."

She along with fellow actor Surbhi Jyoti recently smashed the concept that 'actresses can never be friends'. Anita posted a video and the text on the video read, "What people say about TV actors - Actresses can never be friends. They always wear makeup, they love gossiping." She had captioned the post, "FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti."

Anita is known for her TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also featured in Hindi films like Krishna Cottage, Kucch Toh Hai, and Ragini MMS 2.

