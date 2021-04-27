Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy recreate Shree 420's Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua song in a throwback video, fans say 'so cute'

Actor Anita Hassanandani's husband Rohit Reddy shared a throwback video on Tuesday where the couple is seen recreating a scene of the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from Raj Kapoor and Nargi's movie Shree 420.

Sharing it, Rohit wrote: "Pyaar huaaaaa..... @anitahassanandani." The video shows Rohit pursuing Anita. When it begins to rain, he opens an umbrella and both take shelter under it.

The song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua revolved around a couple who discover love in the course of a rainy night. Anita and Rohit's fans loved the video. Many dropped red heart emojis, while few dropped comments as well. One said: "Blessed couple." Another reacted how "old is gold". A third person said: "So cute."

The couple married in 2013 and welcomed their first child, Aaravv, this February. Since his birth, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos with him. They have also created an Instagram page for him. Anita often shares cute videos of her singing to him or playing with him.

In an Instagram post, Anita had mentioned how Rohit had been a hands-on dad to Aaravv and had been sharing parenting responsibilities. She had said: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."

She continued: "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

