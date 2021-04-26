Radhe song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan uses Disha Patani as human dumbbell, brings back his crazy dance moves

The makers of Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai unveiled a new song, Seeti Maar, from Salman Khan and Disha Patani's upcoming film on Monday. The two stars are seen dancing to the club number.

Sharing it, Salman wrote on Facebook: #SeetiMaar Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjunonline" The song shows Salman and Disha matching steps to the peppy beats of the number.

Salman also thanked Telugu star Allu Arjun for the way the latter had performed in the original Seeti Maar. The Radhe song is an adaptation of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde original, also called Seeti Maar, from their film, Duvvada Jagannadham. The music was by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who has worked on this one too.

Seeti Maar has been written by Shabbir Ahmed while vocals are by Kamal Khan and Iulia Vantur.

DSP had earlier created the song Dhinka Chika for Salman-starrer Ready. Talking about reuniting with Salman for Seeti Maar, he told ANI, "It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige."

On April 22, the trailer of the film was unveiled. It played to Salman's strengths as the actor with some power-packed action and silly dialogues.

Also read: Oscars 2021 highlights: Irrfan Khan honoured, Nomadland wins Best Picture, Anthony Hopkins trumps Chadwick Boseman

Radhe will feature Salman as an encounter specialist out to "clean the city" of Mumbai of drug menace. He is pitted against actor Randeep Hooda, playing the main antagonist in the film.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)