Salman Khan in a still from the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer.
Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

  • The first trailer for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been unveiled by star Salman Khan. The film will get a cross-platform release on Eid.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:09 AM IST

The first trailer for actor Salman Khan's long-awaited film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was released on Thursday. After being delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film will be given a cross-platform release on May 13, on the occasion of Eid.

Salman plays Radhe, a cop known for going off the book. He is brought in to tackle the drug menace in Mumbai, which he takes care of in his own signature style. Radhe's methods include spitting at people, initiating dance-offs, and occasionally killing criminals.


Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe marks Salman's return to the big screen after 2019's Bharat and Dabangg 3. During this time, he has hosted Bigg Boss, shot for Antim: The Final Truth, and a rumoured cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. Salman was all set to begin working on Tiger 3, with director Maneesh Sharma and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Along with Salman, Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is presented by Salman Khan films in association with Zee Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Private Limited.

Also read: Salman Khan confirms Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on May 13: 'Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge'

The film will have a theatrical release in states where theatres are operating as per Covid-19 protocols, and in as many as 40 international territories such as the Middle East, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Radhe will be available on Zee5 on its pay-per-view service ZeePlex, which is available on DTH platforms such as DishTV, D2H, TataSky and Airtel Digital TV.

