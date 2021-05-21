Radhika Apte on nude video leak: ‘Couldn’t step out for four days, my driver recognised me from the images’

Actor Radhika Apte has said her role in Parched came at a time when she "needed" it. She also remembered the time when a nude video went viral and reports claimed it was her in the video. The clip was from Radhika's film Clean Shaven and she has said that she was not the one in it.

Radhika played a sex worker in Leena Yadav's Parched that opened to wide critical acclaim in 2016. She began her journey in Hindi film industry with a small role in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Talking about her role in Parched, Radhika told Grazia magazine, “I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face. When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming Clean Shaven, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images."

She added, "The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide'.”

In an interview last month, Radhika had told Hindustan Times, “I have been very fortunate to get some great projects. But, during the lockdown, I realised that I’m not very happy with the kind of work I keep doing, due to which I am constantly busy. It is inspiring."

Radhika was most recently seen in Disney+HotStar's OK Computer that also featured Vijay Varma and Jackie Shroff.