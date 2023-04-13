Radhika Apte recalls losing a film 'because I was overweight by 3-4 kilos'

Radhika Apte has revealed that she once lost a film just because she was heavier by three or four kilos. She was talking about the way female actors are judged on looks, not talent. (Also read: Mrs Undercover director recalls a technician kept saying 'cut' on sets, Radhika Apte had to interrupt) Radhika Apte plays the lead role in Mrs Undercover.

Radhika is gearing up for the upcoming spy comedy Mrs Undercover that is directed by debutante Anushree Mehta who has also written it. Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee also feature in the film in important roles. Mrs Undercover is set for a digital premiere on ZEE5 on April 14.

Radhika had earlier said that she was often asked to alter parts of her body in her initial days in the industry. Asked if she still faces such comments, Radhika told Film Companion, "I don't think now that does (happen). Yeah, I lost a film because I was overweight by 3-4 kilos. Of course, in the beginning when you come, you are told 'why don't you get a bigger nose, or bigger breasts'. I do not know what else, but just saying, In the beginning, people came and comment just because they thought they had the right."

She added, “Now we can talk about this and call it out just because of awareness, nothing else. We are more aware that if you say something like that, I will call you out, and ensure you are out of this project atleast. Earlier, we did not have that support system, and lacked awareness so I used to make fun of them, about their bodies.”

Earlier, Radhika talked to PTI and shared her experience of working in Mrs Undercover. “Not only spy comedy is an unexplored genre in India, but in my very first narration of this film I fell for my character of Durga. Durga is funny, kind, sincere, she is also clumsy and unsure of herself, and this film is her journey of discovering her own strength."

She added, "Every household has a Durga- a woman who quietly goes about her work and doesn't get her due because she is considered 'just' a housewife. However, this film fights that mentality which prevails in our patriarchal society, and it's done beautifully under the guise of humour.”

