Raghav Juyal: 'Outsiders get chances only if you work hard, different story if you just want to become a celeb'

Raghav Juyal refuses to believe there are not enough opportunities for outsiders in the film, and has said that if one wants to work hard and 'shine as an actor', there are enough opportunities. He added that if one wanted to become a 'celebrity or a star, then it is a different story'. Raghav is now gearing up for his the release of his film with Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Also read: Pooja Hegde comments on ‘producer gifted her a car’ rumour)

Raghav Juyal will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features Salman alongside Pooja Hegde in the film that also stars Raghav, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vijender Singh, among several others. It is directed by Farhad Samji and is slated for a theatrical release on April 21.

Asked if outsiders get enough opportunities, Raghav told News 18, “Yes, there are enough opportunities for outsiders. But, only if you work hard on your craft and hone your skills. It’s a different story altogether if you just want to become a celebrity or a star. But, if your end goal is to do good work and shine as an actor, you have to do what actors are expected to do – read plays, do workshops, appear for auditions, do acting exercises – you have to keep working on yourself."

He added, "In fact, I want to continue appearing for acting auditions – it’s the only way to go and I have no qualms about it. Lambi race ka ghoda banna hai toh (If one wants to stay in the game for long) one has to constantly work on their craft." Raghav also told the news channel that it was a ‘surreal feeling’ that he was chosen to be a part of a Salman Khan film.

Having started his journey to national fame with the dance reality show Dance India Dance 3, Raghav soon appeared on Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 2 and Dance Ke Superkids. Raghav also participated in Rohit Shetty's adventure reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016.

Raghav made his film debut with Ali Fazal in the 2014 film Sonali Cable and has since featured in movies such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, among a few others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is his next big project.

