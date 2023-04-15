Pooja Hegde comments on ‘producer gifted her a car’ rumour: 'Agar badnaam kare to...'

Pooja Hegde, who will next be seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, addressed the many bizarre rumours she sees about her life and career in the press. The actor shared that even her parents have questioned her if some articles are true or not. She mentioned one specific rumour that stated that a producer on her film had bought a car so she could travel comfortably to the shoot. She joked and said that she wished she had gotten the car. (Also read: Pooja Hegde says she was upset when Cirkus failed but people appreciated her role: 'I came out a winner') Pooja Hegde at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

The actor was last seen in the Hindi film Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty. She starred with Ranveer Singh who had a double role in the film. Unfortunately the film did not do well at the box office. Pooja also went on to talk about the many casting rumours she hears about her career, including the one that she's going to star with Salman again in the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. She stated that it was not happening.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor said, "There's something new about me in the papers all the time. I read it and say, now it's this. I can't keep up giving answers to people." She shared that she can't reply to every rumour she sees about herself in the media.

Addressing the latest article she had read about herself, Pooja said, "I keep reading stuff. My parents send me articles with a question mark saying, 'Is it true?' The random things I get sent to me. Recently it was that the producers in some film bought me a car to keep me more comfortable. I sent a screenshot to my producer saying your surprise has been ruined. Agar badnaam kare to (if you're badmouthing me) at least give me the car."

Pooja made her film debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012 and her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro in 2016. Her next is a Telugu film directed by Trivikram Srinivas with Mahesh Babu tentatively titled SSMB28. She has had several hit films in the Telugu industry including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) with Allu Arjun.

