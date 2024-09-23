Raghav Juyal says his role in Yudhra impacted him on a 'psychological' level: My family noticed the change

Raghav Juyal played the role of a menacing antagonist named Shafiq in the action thriller Yudhra. The actor talked about his role in the film in a new interview with Mid-Day and said that the experience impacted him so much that he had to disconnect from everything and head back home for a while. (Also read: Yudhra box office collection day 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi's film witnesses drop on Saturday, earns nearly ₹2 crore) Raghav Juyal in a still from Yudhra.

What Raghav said

During the interview, Raghav said, “Portraying such a dark and intense character in Yudhra was a unique experience for me. I had to push my own boundaries. I engaged in behaviour that was far from my usual self. This process was intense and, at times, unsettling. After we wrapped up the shoot, I realised how much the role had impacted me on a psychological level. I felt an overwhelming need to disconnect and heal.”

He went on to add, “My family noticed the change in my behaviour and was concerned. It made me realise how deeply I had immersed myself in the character. This was the first time I attempted a role like this, even though I had done Kill. It was a challenging but rewarding experience.”

This is not the first time that Raghav has played the role of an antagonist in a film. He earned a lot of praise for his menacing turn in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's Kill, which released earlier this year. Also starring Lakshya and Tanya Maniktala, it earned over ₹20 crore at the box office.

More details

Yudhra stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role. It is his first solo lead release. The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, also stars Malavika Mohanan, Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, and Raj Arjun. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Sudha Anukta.