Raghubir Yadav: People say I didn’t get my due, I say kam kaam karke sukoon mila, zyada karke naa milta shaayad
Characters might be funny but there is no character such as a comedian!” says Raghubir Yadav, who has entertained audiences with a variety of roles, including some which had a streak of comedy, but feels “comedians ka koi role nahin hota”.
He admits that there was a time when people tried to stereotype him as a comedian and he did limited work. “Back in 90s, I’d get only comic roles. But it was a chichora daur, and many actors would do cheap comedy for money. I turned down comic roles, would struggle a lot and worked only when I liked the roles. I had done so much theatre that I would add layers to my characters. I realised that people’s intentions in this business change due to money. After struggling, actors take on roles they don’t believe in just to earn money and survive, then they get spoilt and think maybe this is the way of life. Why lose your beliefs for the other’s pleasures? You have to decide what kind of life you want to live. Doosron ke luft ke liye, apna imaan khona galat hai,” he says.
The senior actor, who is enjoying a variety of roles in the last few years including, the web show Panchyat, film Jamun, is currently shooting for director Kaushik Ganguly’s Manohar Pandey. With films including Salaam Bombay (1988), Bandit Queen (1994), Lagaan (2011), Peepli Live (2010) Newton (2017), among others, ask him about missed career opportunities, and he says, “I never think of such things. I was destined to get what I got. I don’t want to be negative and become weak in the process. People say I didn’t get my due but what do they know what is my due? Kam kaam karke sukoon mila, zyada karke naa milta shaayad. I always worked for audiences’ appreciation. Maybe I got more than my due (laughs).”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women
- Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'
- Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days
- Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis
- After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox