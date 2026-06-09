Raha steals hearts at Lara Dhawan's birthday party, runs to mom Alia Bhatt in adorable video: ‘She’s growing so fast

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal recently celebrated their daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday on June 3. A video from the birthday celebration has now surfaced online, showing Raha Kapoor having a delightful time at the party while her mother, Alia Bhatt, keeps a watchful eye on her. The heartwarming mother-daughter moment has left fans gushing, with their adorable bond winning hearts across social media.

Alia Bhatt and Raha at Lara Dhawan's birthday bash

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor joins Varun Dhawan's daughter Lara Dhawan's birthday bash.

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The video, shared by several fan pages on X, shows Raha, dressed in a cute pink midi dress with her hair tied in a half-ponytail, playing with toys. Alia then calls her over, and Raha comes running towards her mother. Alia was seen dressed casually in a black T-shirt and blue jeans. Varun, meanwhile, opted for an all-white outfit. The venue was decorated with balloons, and a separate play area had been set up for the children to enjoy.

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{{^usCountry}} The video left fans in awe of Alia and Raha's bond, while many could not stop talking about Raha's cuteness. One comment read, "Cute daughter, cutest mommy." Another wrote, "This is so cute." A fan commented, "She's (Raha) so cute omg." Another wrote, "Just look at Raha's hair. She is growing so fast." One fan also remarked, "Students (Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan) itne bade kab hogye yaar (when did they grow up so much), their kids are playing together." About Lara Dhawan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video left fans in awe of Alia and Raha's bond, while many could not stop talking about Raha's cuteness. One comment read, "Cute daughter, cutest mommy." Another wrote, "This is so cute." A fan commented, "She's (Raha) so cute omg." Another wrote, "Just look at Raha's hair. She is growing so fast." One fan also remarked, "Students (Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan) itne bade kab hogye yaar (when did they grow up so much), their kids are playing together." About Lara Dhawan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Varun and Natasha welcomed their daughter, Lara Dhawan, in 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her arrival. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varun and Natasha welcomed their daughter, Lara Dhawan, in 2024. The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her arrival. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby." {{/usCountry}}

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Varun has also revealed that becoming a girl dad has softened him and that he is willing to do anything his daughter wants him to do. In a recent podcast, he spoke about Lara being diagnosed with DDH (Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip), which affected her ability to walk and run properly. He shared that she underwent a procedure and is now recovering.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter, Raha, in 2022. In 2023, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter, leaving fans in awe of her cuteness. However, the couple have since requested paparazzi not to photograph Raha.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's upcoming work

Alia is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari in key roles. While the film was initially scheduled to release on July 10, reports suggest it may now arrive in cinemas on July 3.

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Varun, meanwhile, will next be seen in Bhediya 2, which is scheduled to release in cinemas in August this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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