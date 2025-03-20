Rahul Bose was 'paid a fraction of' Kareena Kapoor's remuneration in Chameli: 'She gets more people into the theatre'

Actor Rahul Bose has recalled getting paid a fraction of what his Chameli co-star Kareena Kapoor earned in the 2003 film. Speaking at the Mardon Wali Baat, a national conference on men, masculinities and gender-based violence, Rahul, as reported by news agency PTI, said that Kareena Kapoor was the bigger star and could draw people to theatres. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor would continue to act even after I forgot to say cut, recalls Chameli director Sudhir Mishra) Rahul Bose and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Chameli.

Rahul Bose on how much he earned for Chameli

Rahul humorously called himself a starlet, adding that he is "never the guy who brings people into the theatre". "Men have also been starlets, and I am a shining example of that... I was the starlet in Chameli, and Kareena was the star; she gets more people into the theatre even today than I would. Simple as that. I was paid a fraction of what Kareena was paid. It's completely logical... I am never the guy who brings people into the theatre," said Rahul.

Rahul talks about pay disparity

"I have produced two films. I would not pay me more than what I got. So I don't buy this (gender pay disparity); the film industry is super equitable in that way. You get the money, you get paid, you don’t get the money, you get paid less..," Rahul added, claiming that the number of women working in the film industry is more than any other industry.

Rahul on violence against women in films

Discussing the portrayal of masculinity and violence against women in Indian cinema, the actor acknowledged that cinema, being highly visible, often becomes the favourite "whipping boy". He said it simply reflects the realities of society, for better or worse, and likened cinema to a "faithful younger sibling" of society.

On the depiction of violence against women, he noted that since the 1950s, the portrayal has been inconsistent, neither improving nor declining significantly.

About Rahul's films

Rahul has been part of films such as Mr and Mrs Iyer, Kalpurush, Anuranan, Antaheen, Laptop and The Japanese Wife. He has also appeared in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Jhankaar Beats, Kucch Luv Jaisaa, Dil Dhadakne Do, Shaurya and Vishwaroopam.