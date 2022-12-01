Rahul Gandhi walks with Swara Bhasker at Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain. See pics

Swara Bhasker joined Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Pictures and videos of the actor walking along with Rahul as they spoke with each other were shared on social media. Earlier, actors Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen and Rashami Desai, among others were seen walking with Rahul Gandhi in different parts of the country as they joined the Congress leader during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Also read: Rahul Gandhi holds Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri's hands as they walk together during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Swara Bhasker wore a white kurta, while Rahul wore a white T-shirt. Earlier, Swara had retweeted photos of her reaching Ujjain ahead of the walk on Thursday. They walked in front of a crowd of people and were surrounded by the politician’s security team. Many on social media reacted to their videos and pictures, with some praising the actor for joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra and showing her support for the party and the leader.

Last month, TV actors Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri had joined Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. As Congress' Twitter page shared the video, Rashami wrote in reply, “Such a beautiful and simple thought but the execution is so difficult...” Veteran actor Amol Palekar and his wife, writer-filmmaker Sandhya Gokhale, had also participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi. "The audacity of hope!” she wrote along with the hashtag ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and ‘Hyderabad’ and tagged Rahul Gandhi.

Pooja had also responded to a tweet that she had joined the politician for the walk for just a ‘brief’ while. A tweet by news agency ANI had read, “Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt briefly joins the Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra resumed from Hyderabad city in Telangana this morning.” She had quote-tweeted the agency and written, “Yes a ‘brief’ 10.5 km walk to be precise... Bharat Joda Yatra.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Rahul Gandhi has completed the marathon walk in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, among other states.

