Jasmin Bhasin offers clarification after Disha Parmar's Siddharth Shukla comment irks fans: 'Har season mein aaega?'

Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actor wife Disha Parmar went for a lunch outing with friends on Friday. They were joined by his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin.

Disha took to Instagram to shares pictures of the whole group from a restaurant. It showed Rahul, in a black shirt, pulling up the plastic cover off a dessert as chocolate syrup came dripping down the cake. The group broke into loud cheer at the sight. Jasmin laughed at the sight and Aly made a video too.

However, one comment from Disha has got everyone's attention. As Rahul got busy with the cake, Disha appeared to ask him, "Siddharth har season mein aaega kya (Will Siddharth join every season)?" Fans of Siddharth Shukla started wondering if the comment was intended for him. Jasmin reacted to her in the video, saying, "Jab tak Manisha rahegi (As long as Manisha is there)." Many tried to guess who this Manisha is but to no success.

Jasmin later took to Twitter to clear all doubt. "Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar," she wrote.





Disha wore a white shirt and blue jeans to the get-together. She tied her hair in a neat do and also wore her bridal, red bangles. After arriving back home, Disha shared a photo of herself from her room. She sat on the floor and posed for the camera. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Colour me Red!"

Rahul and Disha tied the knot earlier this month. The wedding ceremonies were attended by their family members and friend, including Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani and more. Rahul proposed to Disha on an episode of Bigg Boss. She took her time but accepted his proposal when she came visiting on Valentines Day special episode of the show.