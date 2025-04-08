Raid 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn creates chakravyuh for Riteish Deshmukh in thrilling story high on nostalgia

The trailer for Raid 2 has finally been unveiled, and it's packed with intense action and drama. The clip teases audiences to brace themselves for a thrilling showdown between Ajay Devgn as an honest IRS officer and a corrupt politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. Also read: Raid 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn is back as Amay Patnaik, getting 'poori Mahabharat' to fight baahubali Riteish Deshmukh. Watch Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

Raid 2 trailer out

The trailer was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday in the presence of the film’s team. The trailer kicks off with a bang, announcing the return of as IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, who embarks on another high-stakes mission. This time, his target is a powerful politician, played by Riteish Deshmukh. As the clip unfolds, it becomes clear that the mission comes with enormous risks, but Ajay has a big team backing him. Together, they're ready to take down anyone who stands in their way, driven by their commitment to eradicate black money.

The trailer intensifies with a battle of power between Ajay Devgn and Riteish, packed with thrilling moments. Adding to the excitement, the trailer also weaves in a nostalgic thread, with multiple references to Ajay's previous mission, which was showcased in the first film, Raid.

The trailer hints at a complex battle between Ajay and Riteish, with a mention of Ajay creating a "chakravyuh" and a reference to the Mahabharat. “Main poori Mahabharat la raha hun (I am getting the whole Mahabharat),” Ajay says at one point in the clip. It is suggested that Ajay's strategy to catch Riteish will be a multi-layered.

The trailer offers a refreshing twist with glimpses of Vaani Kapoor as Ajay Devgn's wife, bringing a touch of warmth to the narrative. Meanwhile, Saurabh Shukla's appearance adds an extra layer of tension, amplifying the thrill factor.

More about Raid 2

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 is set to release theatrically on May 1. It is sequel of Ajay’s Raid which released in 2018. The film, set in 1981, narrated story of of an income tax officer in Lucknow, who takes on the ‘powerful corrupt’ in an effort to help the poor. Raid is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who previously made Aamir and No One Killed Jessica. The film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla.