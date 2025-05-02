Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film's opening beats Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha lifetime haul

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Raj Kumar Gupta’s sequel to his 2018 film Raid, titled Raid 2, was released in theatres on May 1. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles beat the lifetime collection of Ajay’s 2024 film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 has collected ₹25.75 crore worldwide on day 1. (Also Read: Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gives his best opening post-pandemic) Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik IRS in the film.

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Raid 2 collected ₹19.25 crore net and ₹22.75 crore gross in India on its opening day. The film brought in ₹3 crore from overseas, taking its total to ₹25.75 crore worldwide. This beats the lifetime haul of Auron Mein…which made ₹15.79 crore worldwide.

Singham Again still takes the cake, given its ₹43.40 crore net haul in India and ₹52.20 crore gross collection worldwide on opening day. But Ajay’s other recent films, Shaitaan and Maidaan, made ₹21.50 crore and ₹10.40 crore respectively on the opening day, meaning Raid 2 has beaten them both.

Ajay Devgn's films Opening day numbers worldwide Singham Again ₹ 43.40 crore Raid 2 ₹ 25.75 crore Shaitaan ₹ 21.50 crore Maidaan ₹ 10.40 crore Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha ₹ 3 crore View All Prev Next

Raid 2 registered a 34.36% Hindi occupancy in India on Thursday, with the night shows registering a strong 42.00%. Given that the film has the advantage of a long weekend now, it remains to be seen how much it collects by the end of it.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is set seven years after the events of the first film and sees the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who follows another white collar crime. Much like the first film, the sequel also follows a raid conducted by the Income Tax Department. Ajay plays the lead character while Vaani plays his wife Malini, and Ritesh plays the antagonist, Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai.