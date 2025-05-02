Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film's opening beats Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha lifetime haul

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 02, 2025 04:35 PM IST

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: The Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deskhmukh-starrer had a good opening worldwide, here's how much it collected.

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Raj Kumar Gupta’s sequel to his 2018 film Raid, titled Raid 2, was released in theatres on May 1. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles beat the lifetime collection of Ajay’s 2024 film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. According to Sacnilk, Raid 2 has collected 25.75 crore worldwide on day 1. (Also Read: Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn gives his best opening post-pandemic)

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik IRS in the film.
Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik IRS in the film.

Raid 2 worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Raid 2 collected 19.25 crore net and 22.75 crore gross in India on its opening day. The film brought in 3 crore from overseas, taking its total to 25.75 crore worldwide. This beats the lifetime haul of Auron Mein…which made 15.79 crore worldwide.

Singham Again still takes the cake, given its 43.40 crore net haul in India and 52.20 crore gross collection worldwide on opening day. But Ajay’s other recent films, Shaitaan and Maidaan, made 21.50 crore and 10.40 crore respectively on the opening day, meaning Raid 2 has beaten them both.

Ajay Devgn's filmsOpening day numbers worldwide
Singham Again 43.40 crore
Raid 2 25.75 crore
Shaitaan 21.50 crore
Maidaan 10.40 crore
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha 3 crore

Raid 2 registered a 34.36% Hindi occupancy in India on Thursday, with the night shows registering a strong 42.00%. Given that the film has the advantage of a long weekend now, it remains to be seen how much it collects by the end of it.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 is set seven years after the events of the first film and sees the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who follows another white collar crime. Much like the first film, the sequel also follows a raid conducted by the Income Tax Department. Ajay plays the lead character while Vaani plays his wife Malini, and Ritesh plays the antagonist, Manohar Dhankar alias Dada Manohar Bhai.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raid 2 worldwide box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film's opening beats Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha lifetime haul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On