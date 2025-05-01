Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film has a better opening day haul than Drishyam 2 at 18 crore

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 released in theatres nationwide on May 1. The sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film had an impressive opening day haul, crossing ₹ 18 crore. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’) Raid 2 box office collection day 1: The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raid 2 box office update

The report stated that Raid 2 had an opening day collection of ₹18.25 crore, as per early estimates. The film had an overall 31.81% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy was 21.23% for morning shows, while for the afternoon shows, it was 35.76%. The occupancy showed growth in evening shows at 38.45%

Raid 2 had a better opening than Ajay's 2022 release Drishyam 2, which earned ₹15.38 crore at the domestic box office. Raid 2 also performed significantly better than Sunny Deol's Jaat 2, which had collected ₹9.50 crore. However, Raid 2 failed to come near the opening day haul of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava 2, which had the biggest opening of 2025 at around ₹31 crore.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, also reprising his role from Raid.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined.”