Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film has a better opening day haul than Drishyam 2 at 18 crore

BySantanu Das
May 01, 2025 10:10 PM IST

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: The Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer opened to favourable reviews at the box office. 

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 released in theatres nationwide on May 1. The sequel to his 2018 hit, Raid, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film had an impressive opening day haul, crossing 18 crore. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says there is no point in blaming officers or corruption: ‘Woh hum mein se ek hain’)

Raid 2 box office collection day 1: The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.
Raid 2 box office collection day 1: The film is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raid 2 box office update

The report stated that Raid 2 had an opening day collection of 18.25 crore, as per early estimates. The film had an overall 31.81% Hindi occupancy on Thursday. The occupancy was 21.23% for morning shows, while for the afternoon shows, it was 35.76%. The occupancy showed growth in evening shows at 38.45%

Raid 2 had a better opening than Ajay's 2022 release Drishyam 2, which earned 15.38 crore at the domestic box office. Raid 2 also performed significantly better than Sunny Deol's Jaat 2, which had collected 9.50 crore. However, Raid 2 failed to come near the opening day haul of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava 2, which had the biggest opening of 2025 at around 31 crore.

About Raid 2

Raid 2 sees Ajay return as Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik who conducts a raid on Dada Manohar Bhai’s property. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, along with Saurabh Shukla in a special appearance, also reprising his role from Raid.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “The film begins promisingly, with a twist at almost every turn in the first half, keeping the audiences guessing. Raj Kumar Gupta, known for helming thrillers such as No One Killed Jessica, maintains a firm grip on the unfolding events. However, the biggest drawback of Raid 2, set around the 1990s, lies in its reliance on convenience. Amay, our hero, consistently gets help from people with shocking ease. This means Riteish's character arc as Dada bhai is undermined.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raid 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn film has a better opening day haul than Drishyam 2 at 18 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On