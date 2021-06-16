Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raj Babbar posts heartfelt birthday wish for Mithun Chakraborty: 'Immensely gifted, yet so rooted'

Actor Raj Babbar took to Twitter and shared a heartfelt note to wish actor Mithun Chakraborty on his 71st birthday on Wednesday. He also shared a throwback black and white picture.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 16, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Mithun Chakraborty and Raj Babbar share a light moment in this throwback picture.

Veteran actor Raj Babbar penned a heartfelt note to extend his wishes to actor Mithun Chakraborty who rang in his 71st birthday on Wednesday.

The actor-turned-politician took to his Twitter handle and dug out a priceless monochromatic candid photograph in which the two veterans are seen sharing a lighter moment.

Along with the picture Raj Babbar wrote, " Birthday wishes to Mithun Da. Immensely gifted & yet so rooted. He single-handedly changed the way movies were imagined in India. His phenomenal dancing skills overshadowed everything else but his sensitive portrayals hv always been a treat. Best wishes!"

Mithun Chakraborty made his acting debut with the art-house drama Mrigayaa in 1976 for which he went on to win National Film Award for Best Actor. In 1982, he played the role of Jimmy in Disco Dancer, a runaway commercial success.

The star is also remembered for his performance in films like Surakksha, Sahhas, Wardat, Wanted, Boxer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Dance Dance, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim, Agneepath, Yugandhar among others.

Also read: Neena Gupta recalls how David Dhawan shouted at her and made her cry on set, Juhi Chawla consoled her

The actor holds the record, which finds a place in Limca Book of Records, for 19 movie releases as lead actor in 1989 and the record is unbroken in Bollywood.

Mithun became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 2014 as a nominee of Trinamool Congres. He resigned two years later.

The veteran star joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls this year.

raj babbar mithun chakraborty

