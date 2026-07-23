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Raj Kundra bought Rajasthan Royals for 82 cr as a Valentine's Day gift for Shilpa Shetty, it's not worth 16000 crore

In a recent interview, Raj Kundra disclosed he bought Rajasthan Royals shares in 2009 as a gift for Shilpa Shetty.

Updated on: Jul 23, 2026, 13:24:33 IST
Written by Vibha Maru
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Raj Kundra recently opened up about the time he acquired a majority stake in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The businessman revealed that he bought the team as a Valentine's Day gift for his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty.

'Bought it like a Valentine's Day gift'

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra .
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra .

Speaking to the YouTube channel SMTV, Raj revealed that he acquired his stake in the franchise in 2009. "I bought it like a Valentine's Day gift. I thought Shilpa had the brand value and I am putting in the money. I bought my stake then, but the case is still going on," he said.

During the interaction, Raj shared that when he invested in the IPL team, its valuation was around 700 crore. According to him, the franchise is now valued at nearly 16,000 crore. Reports at the time stated that Raj had spent around 81.9 crore to acquire his stake in Rajasthan Royals.

For the unversed, in 2013, Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra was accused of illegal betting during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following an investigation by the Supreme Court-appointed Justice Lodha Committee, he was banned for life from all cricket-related activities in 2015, while Rajasthan Royals was suspended from the IPL for two seasons (2016 and 2017).

Raj on the betting case

Raj also claimed that he was the only one among the Rajasthan Royals owners who was held responsible in the case.

He further spoke about the business side of the IPL, saying that franchise owners did not make significant profits during the first five to six years of the tournament. According to him, teams either broke even or had to invest additional money to sustain operations.

Explaining how the league's financial model has evolved, Raj said that owners now earn substantially higher revenues. He claimed that nearly 70 percent of a franchise's earnings come from the broadcasting deal, while around 10-15 percent comes from jersey sponsorships and another 10-15 percent from ticket sales. Raj went on to claim that every IPL franchise now earns an annual profit of approximately 200-500 crore.

 
shilpa shetty
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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Raj Kundra bought Rajasthan Royals for ₹82 cr as a Valentine's Day gift for Shilpa Shetty, it's not worth ₹16000 crore
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