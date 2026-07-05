Quote of the day by Shilpa Shetty: ‘There is no successful person who hasn't faced failure. The more you get rejected…'

While reflecting on the struggles Shilpa faced after her debut, she admitted that despite appearing in successful films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, and Phir Milenge, she often felt overlooked as an actor. She highlighted that failure is a part of a journey, and every successful person who has achieved a certain height in his career has faced failure in their lives. She further emphasised that every rejection we face helps us rise even better. Rejection makes you realise that you need to give your best and thus you rise more in better level.

Shilpa Shetty , known for her fitness regime and yoga practices, is often spotted advocating about fitness and yoga that helped her achieve the desired figure. During a session at the 20th FICCI Frames in Mumbai on March 15, 2019, while speaking about rejection, resilience, and her journey in Bollywood, Shilpa said, “There is no successful person who hasn't faced failure. The more you get rejected, the more you rise and give your best.”

Shilpa Shetty's quote challenges the growing expectation of instant success. In a time when social media often showcases only achievements—promotions, awards, successful businesses, or glamorous lifestyles—it is easy to believe that successful people reached the top without setbacks. Her words remind us that failure and rejection are not exceptions but common experiences shared by almost everyone who succeeds.

Why is Shilpa Shetty’s quote relevant today? The quote resonates strongly in today's culture of instant gratification and social media comparisons. Whether someone is navigating career setbacks, job rejections, exam results, entrepreneurship, or creative pursuits, it highlights that failure is often a necessary part of long-term success. Rather than viewing rejection as the end, Shilpa frames it as motivation to work harder and grow stronger—an idea that remains especially relevant in today's competitive professional landscape.

The quote serves as a reminder that behind every visible success is a series of invisible struggles. It shifts the focus from fearing failure to embracing it as part of the process, making it a powerful lesson for anyone striving to build a meaningful and sustainable career or life.

